Video: Kandi Burruss Talks Finding Joy on Stage in & JULIET





Kandi Burruss visited TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle on Friday to discuss her ongoing run in Broadway's & Juliet, where she currently stars as Angélique. During the interview, she spoke about the joy that the show has brought her amid her recent divorce.

"It has been the best therapy for me," she said of performing in & Juliet. "Sometimes you have to have something to put your focus into or your attention to keep your mind out of a sad place," she shared, adding that the show has given her motivation to work hard on her skills as a performer.

"This show is lit. This show is like all the hits that you could even possibly think of...All the kids know the songs, all the adults know the songs. So it's that type of musical that the whole family can enjoy."

She also shared her excitement for the upcoming Broadway production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, in which she serves as a producer, calling the opportunity to produce a starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric The Entertainer "a dream come true." Watch the full interview with Burruss now.

The performer took on the role of Angélique on December 11, 2025 and will star in the show through March 8, 2026. Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.