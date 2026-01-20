Video: Go Inside the World of Competitive Ice Dance in GLITTER & GOLD Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has released the trailer for Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing, a new high-stakes docu-series that explores the world of competitive ice dance. Produced by Olympic Channel and Religion of Sports, the series premieres worldwide on Netflix on February 1, 2026.

From the team behind Simone Biles Rising, the three-part series follows the world’s best ice dance pairs, including American favorites Madison Chock and Evan Bates, campy Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and the WILD cards, Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry from Team France.

Each episode will showcase their rollercoaster journey, on and off the ice, as they push the boundaries of their art form and compete head-to-head on THE ROAD to the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

The series continues Netflix’s creative collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, which produced three Olympian-led documentaries tied to the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Directed by Katie Walsh, the executive producers are Giselle Parets, Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Victor Buhler, Yiannis Exarchos, JT Taylor, Kostas Karvelas, Anne-Sophie Voumard, Jérôme Parmentier, David Herren, and Adam Christian Clark.