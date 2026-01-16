Taylor Sheridan's THE MADISON Sets Paramount+ Release Date

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison, the new drama series starring Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe Award nominee Kurt Russell, will premiere globally on Saturday, March 14th, on Paramount+.

The six-episode first season of The Madison is a look at grief and human connection following the Clyburns, a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. The story unfolds across these two distinct worlds as it examines the ties that bind families together.

In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the series stars Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923) and Matthew Fox (Lost).

The Madison is directed by Christina Alexandra Voros and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Keith Cox.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+