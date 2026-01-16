Video: See Daniel Radcliffe in First Teaser for NBC Sitcom THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





NBC has shared a first-look teaser at the new sports comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, led by Tracy Morgan and Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe. The sitcom arrives amid Radcliffe's return to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing, which begins previews in February.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins will have a special premiere on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. / 7p.m PT on NBC or immediately following coverage of the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

The series will return Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. with an encore of the pilot and a new episode at 8:30 p.m. The series will continue its run in the 8:30 p.m. Monday timeslot the following week on March 2. Episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.

The show follows disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). But, to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

The cast also includes Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. Heidi Gardner, Ronny Chieng, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, Craig Robinson, and Michael Kosta have been confirmed as guest stars.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions and Streetlife Productions, Inc.

Photo Credit: Scott Gries/NBC