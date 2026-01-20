THE WINTER'S TALE is Now Available on Stratfest@Home

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Stratford Festival’s 2025 production of The Winter’s Tale is now available to audiences worldwide on the Festival’s exclusive streaming platform Stratfest@Home. Directed for the stage by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino and for film by Nicholas Shields, this visually stunning adaptation reveals new emotional depths in Shakespeare’s enduring tale of atonement, forgiveness and renewal.

Consumed by jealousy, Leontes, King of Sicily, falsely accuses his pregnant wife, Queen Hermione, and his closest friend, Polixenes, King of Bohemia, of betrayal – unleashing a series of devastating events that shatter both family and kingdom. His wife and son are lost, his infant daughter abandoned, and Leontes is left to reckon with the ruin he has caused. As remorse replaces rage, he commits himself to a lifetime of atonement. Sixteen years later, time offers an improbable path towards redemption in a story that moves from tragedy to grace with extraordinary power.

Featuring performances by Graham Abbey as Leontes, Yanna McIntosh as Paulina and Sara Topham as Hermione, The Winter’s Tale also features Austin Eckert as Florizel, Tom McCamus as Old Shepherd, Marissa Orjalo as Perdita, Tom Rooney as Camillo, André Sills as Polixenes and Geraint Wyn Davies as Autolycus with David Collins as Antigonus, Aidan deSalaiz, Paul Dunn, Katarina Fiallos as Mopsa, Michelle Giroux as Emilia, Christo Graham as Young Shepherd, Kim Horsman, Josh Johnston, Matthew Kabwe, John Kirkpatrick, Tarique Lewis, Caitlyn MacInnis as Dorcas, Philip Myers as Mamillius, Anthony Palermo, Lucy Peacock as Time, Krystin Pellerin, George Robinet as Mamillius, Emilio Vieira and Dakota Jamal Wellman.

Cimolino’s creative team includes Set Designer Douglas Paraschuk, Costume Designer Francesca Callow, Lighting Designer Michael Walton, Composer Wayne Kelso, Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara and Choreographer Adrienne Gould.

Rarely produced and seldom preserved on film, this unforgettable production has now been captured for the screen, inviting audiences everywhere to experience one of Stratford’s most celebrated recent achievements, an epic and deeply moving journey toward forgiveness and second chances.

The Winter’s Tale is now available on Stratfest@Home, the Stratford Festival’s subscription streaming service. Subscribe to Stratfest@Home for just $7.99 a month and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival’s acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from our past seasons, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and podcasts and original, award-winning digital content from around the world.