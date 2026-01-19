Exclusive: Delroy Lindo Uncovers Family History in FINDING YOUR ROOTS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





In this exclusive clip from a new episode of FINDING YOUR ROOTS Season 12, Tony Award nominee and Sinners star Delroy Lindo joins Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to learn new details about his family history.

The video sees Gates present Lindo with the passenger list of the ship Arkadia, which brought his mother, Ena, to Canada in the late 1950s. “Seeing this is profoundly affirming for feelings that I have and have had about my mom’s history and about how my mom lived her life," Lindo says in the clip.

Watch the full episode of FINDING YOUR ROOTS Season 12 featuring Delroy Lindo and Liza Colón-Zayas, when it premieres January 20, 2026, at 8/7c on PBS.

Last year, Lindo received critical acclaim for his performance as Delta Slim in the hit film Sinners. He is known for his collaborations with filmmaker Spike Lee in Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Clockers, and Da 5 Bloods. He was also part of the main cast of CBS's The Good Fight. Lindo's Broadway credits include "Master Harold" ...and the Boys and Joe Turner's Come and Gone, for which he was nominated for Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his performance as Herald Loomis.

In the 12th season of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Lindo and 19 other celebrity guests sit down with Gates to dive into their ancestral history and family trees. Other guests this season include Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth, Tracy Letts, Kate Burton, Lizzy Caplan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Danielle Deadwyler, Barry Diller, America Ferrera, Flea, Rhiannon Giddens, Brittney Griner, Sara Haines, Wiz Khalifa, Sanaa Lathan, Spike Lee, Delroy Lindo, Lizzo, Hasan Minhaj, and Chris Paul.

Photo Credit: PBS