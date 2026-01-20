SINATRA THE MUSICAL Will Open in London's West End This Summer

Sinatra The Musical, a new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon, will open in London in 2026. The usical features over 20 timeless hits including That's Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come & Come Fly With Me. The production will begin performances at Aldwych Theatre, London on Wednesday 3 June 2026.

Sinatra The Musical was originally produced at The Birmingham Rep where it played a sell-out season in 2023. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production is eyeing a Broadway run.

A special reading presentation of Sinatra The Musical took place at The Apollo Theatre in November 2024, marking the first presentation of Sinatra in the United States. The production starred Tony Award winner Matt Doyle as 'Frank Sinatra', Ana Villafañe as 'Ava Gardner' and more.

About Sinatra The Musical

It is New Year's Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York's Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra's career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

Tina Sinatra commented, "My dad used to always say, "If I can't feel it, I can't sing it." As a result, he wasn't just singing songs, he was recording an emotional diary of his life. And it's these classic songs that form the heart of "Sinatra The Musical." Set against the backdrop of my father's meteoric rise, the show reveals a more intimate portrait of the man than any interview or headline ever could. And just like my dad, it's full of music and passion and humour. I am so proud to share his story -- our story -- at long last.”

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What's New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Top Hat, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Top Hat, When We Are Married). The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street). They are joined by Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Bruno Poet (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Deans (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young Associates (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Larry Blank & John Clayton (Orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (Arranger), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod, CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting (Casting Director), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan)), and Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Choreographer).

Joe DiPietro has won two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. His work has had thousands of productions around the world. His shows include Memphis (2010 Tony Award for Best Musical); Nice Work If You Can Get It (which received 10 Tony nominations,) All Shook Up (featuring the songs of Elvis Presley,) Diana (which can be seen on Netflix); The Toxic Avenger (OCC Award - Best off-Broadway Musical); Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Off-Broadway Alliance Award - Best Musical) I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (the longest-running musical revue in off-Broadway history,) as well as the much-produced comedies Clever Little Lies, Over the River and Through the Woods and The Last Romance. His comic thrillers include "The Art of Murder" (Edgar Award - Best Mystery) and his latest, "An Old-Fashioned Family Murder.” His adaptation of Sinclair Lewis' novel "Babbitt" recently debuted at La Jolla Playhouse & DC's Shakespeare Theatre Company and starred Matthew Broderick. He has two new musicals preparing for Broadway: 3 Summers of Lincoln (which recently debuted at La Jolla Playhouse) and What's New, Pussycat? featuring the music of Sir Tom Jones (which recently debuted at Birmingham Rep.)

Joe DiPietro commented, "When Tina Sinatra approached me about writing a show detailing the origins of her father's genius, she gave me unprecedented access to her dad's personal story. Tina's willingness to share the trials and triumphs of her father's life has enabled Kathleen, myself and this remarkable team of theatre artists to create the most revealing portrait ever told about the legend that is Frank Sinatra."

Kathleen Marshall is a nine-time Tony Award nominee, winning three times for Best Choreography for the Broadway revivals of Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game and Anything Goes. She has worked on more than twenty Broadway shows and she is the first woman to have directed a play, directed a musical and choreographed a musical on Broadway. She received an Olivier Award for her choreography of the West End production of Anything Goes. Other UK credits include Top Hat (Chichester Festival Theatre and current UK tour) and Sinatra The Musical (Birmingham Rep). Off-Broadway and regional credits include the New York Shakespeare Festival, Second Stage, Transport Group, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Old Globe, Long Wharf, Paper Mill, Hollywood Bowl, Boston Pops, Signature Theatre and St. Louis MUNY. Kathleen served as the Artistic Director for City Center Encores! for four seasons, during which time Encores! received a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre.

Her film and television credits include My Week with Marilyn (choreographer), Once Upon a Mattress, The Music Man (choreographer) and “2 Broke Girls”. She has received three Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, an Emmy nomination, the Astaire Award, the George Abbott Award, the Smith College Medal (her alma mater), the Pennsylvania Governor's Award for the Arts and she has been named a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania.

She was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Kathleen Marshall commented, "I am beyond thrilled that we are bringing to the stage the extraordinary story of how Frank Sinatra's incredible persistence in the face of adversity led to his becoming the astonishing artist that we all adore and admire. We look forward to creating an evening of theatre that is as sophisticated, stylish and sexy as Sinatra himself!"

Casting for Sinatra The Musical will be announced at a later date.

Sinatra The Musical is presented by Michele Anthony and Bruce Resnikoff for Universal Music Group Theatrical, Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone for Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Executive Producer Scott Landis, Executive Producer Chris Harper and UK General Management by Short Street Productions Ltd. Co-Producers are Stephen Byrd, Richard Batchelder, Julie Boardman, Wendy Federman & Lisa Wolofsky, Simon Hunt, Willette and Manny Klausner, Victoria Lang, Larry Magid, Carl Moellenberg, Tom Perakos, Mark Rubinstein and Ken & Janet Schur.

Sinatra The Musical is the first of a series of new projects and initiatives developed by Frank Sinatra Enterprises in partnership with Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, that will help introduce new audiences and generations of fans to the timeless singer's rich catalogue and superstar legacy.