Video: Christine Quinn, Kate Chastain, & More in HOUSE OF VILLAINS Season 3 Teaser

Peacock has released the trailer for season three of House of Villains, the hit comedy competition series hosted by Joel McHale. The new season will premiere Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET on Peacock, with new episodes every Thursday.

House of Villains brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

The trailer teases appearances from the new villains, which are Paul Abrahamian, Tyson Apostol, Kate Chastain, Jackie Christie, Drita D’Avanzo, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Plane Jane, Johnny Middlebrooks, Ashley Mitchell, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Christine Quinn, and Tom Sandoval.

Former villains Johnny Bananas, Victoria Larson, and Kandy Muse will also appear in the new season as hosts of epic challenges. Seasons one and two of “House of Villains” are available to stream on Peacock.

“House of Villains” is produced by Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, Joel McHale, David Mills and Jessica O’Byrne executive produce.

Photo Credit: Peacock