Video: Trailer Released for STAR SEARCH Reboot with Chrissy Teigen, Jelly Roll, & More

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new reboot of Star Search, the talent competition series featuring judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chrissy Teigen, and host Anthony Anderson. The 5-week live event begins January 20, 2026.

Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward. Viewers watching live can vote with their remote or by tapping the screen if watching in the Netflix mobile app.

The newly reimagined series draws on the legacy of Star Search, which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, and many others. Having first debuted in 1983, the show has been off the air for 20 years.

Each episode of the show will spotlight up-and-coming performers across numerous categories, including music, dance, variety, comedy, magic, and juniors, as they compete head-to-head for their shot at stardom.

With Jason Raff (America’s Got Talent, Clash of the Choirs) and David Friedman (Bring the Funny, The Four) as showrunners, Star Search is executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Taraji P. Henson, and Steve Mosko.

Photo Credit: Netflix