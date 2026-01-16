Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From DROPS OF GOD Season 2 Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of Drops of God, the multilingual French-Japanese drama starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamasa.

The season premiere picks up with Issei (Yamasa) returning to France while haunted by his struggles in freediving and searching for meaning beyond wine. Meanwhile, Camille (Geffrier) thrives in her ambitious vision for Chassangre.

But, when an unexpected inheritance from her father reignites a mystery they both tried to forget, Camille and Issei are drawn into a journey that will test their rivalry, their beliefs, and their bond as siblings.

Set in the high-stakes world of fine wines and gastronomy, the International Emmy Award Best Drama-winning series is inspired by The New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. Season two will make its global debut on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until March 11, 2026.

In the new season, Camille and Issei attempt to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, a mystery so profound that even their legendary father, Alexandre Léger, could not solve it. What begins as a pursuit of legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries, and secrets buried for generations. As the search pushes them to the edges of the world and to the darkest corners of themselves, Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice.

From Legendary Entertainment, Drops of God is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. The series is produced by Klaus Zimmermann, directed by Oded Ruskin, and created by Quoc Dang Tran. Drops of God is inspired by The New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series, created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by KODANSHA Ltd.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple