Rialto Chatter: STARLIGHT EXPRESS Will Be Filmed in London

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express is set to be filmed for a future release, according to a promotional email. The production will be filming its performances on Tuesday 20 January or Wednesday 21 January. Release details for the filmed production have yet to be announced at this time.

The production recently extended its award-winning run at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for the final time, with performances until Sunday 3 May 2026.

Starlight Express made its return to London when the new production opened to widespread critical acclaim in June 2024. Since then, it has gone on to win multiple awards, including an Olivier Award. It is London’s longest running revival of an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical in 20 years.

Starlight Express will embark on its first ever World Tour in 2027. All details will be announced at a later date.

A new London cast album, released in November 2024, has had over 17 million streams with a huge viral moment for ‘Pumping Iron’ which saw over 100 million views on social media for Al Knott’s rendition of the traditionally male sung song. Physical record sales have topped 12,000 and Scottish DJ Hudson Mohawke remixed the iconic Race motif to launch the Deluxe Edition of the album in May 2025.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, Starlight Express is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.