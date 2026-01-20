Interview: Howard Shangraw of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS at Coachella Valley Rep

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It was an unusually brisk day in Palm Springs when I set out for Coachella Valley Repertory for an interview with Howard Shangraw, who will be directing the next MainStage production of the 2026 season, titled, One Man, Two Guvnors. Upon a quick google search, I came to find that this play is a farce that takes place in Brighton, England. I visited Brighton with my best girlfriends in the summer of 2010 when we studied theatre abroad. It is the most charming town, fitting for a comedy. So, between the setting and style, I was immediately excited.

I met up with Howard for the first time in the lobby of the theatre, where we discovered we had a notable amount of theatre philosophy and experience in common. Howard is the head of the Conservatory program at CVRep. Howard recently directed Pinocchio, and I was enthusiastic to tell him face to face how much I enjoyed his work. Pinocchio was tight and clean and funny. Howard and I enjoy the same little collection of buzz words as he described his work the same way.

This play is all about laughter. One Man, Two Guvnors is an adaptation of the Commedia Dell’Arte style of theatre, which is an Italian form of comedy that uses stock characters and lazzi, or the use of what we more commonly refer to as “schtick.” My favorite! Commedia Dell’Arte was born out of a time when Italy was fragmented and politically unstable. It was the mid 16th century when everyday people were deeply aware of corruption and hypocrisy amongst the “elites”. The art form thrived on mocking the greedy and powerful.

It is so exciting to have another farce for fans of the genre, I expressed to him. Fans of "Noises Off" and "The Play that Goes Wrong" can't get enough and need more, more, more. One Man, Two Guvnors is about Francis Henshall, a broke musician with two jobs and is thus, serving two bosses. This conundrum leads to all your favorite, and plenty of fresh stage delights such as mistaken identities, keeping two people from seeing each other on stage, and general physical chaos.

“We are in a strange climate” says Howard. “To say the least.” I replied. And so the purpose of this play in today’s world is simple: “Come and laugh!” Says Howard. We all need it.

I’ve always believed that theatre should be a reflection of society; or at least that’s what I was taught theatre was, by definition. In that sense, this funny play appears to be coming to our community right on schedule. It seems we in America are currently curating our own renaissance. Slow style, crafts, and fostering a sense of community through play, small markets, thoughtful gatherings, artistic performance—We as a society are now so far out of the pandemic era, that we are fully ready to not just socialize again, but cut loose. This was precisely the communal heartbeat that pumped life into the Renaissance. I hope we are on the verge of another, and I write this piece with that in mind.

I asked Howard, “What are your hopes for the future of theatre in Palm Springs?” We spoke about the abundance of talent and opportunities, but not exactly the abundance of funding. We hope by sharing enthusiasm for the theatre through deeply personal articles such as this, we can not only fill the house, but inspire families and friends to go to the theatre. Find yourself in these characters. Find the boss you can’t stand, the neighbor who is weird, the villain you want to fall down a well. (I haven’t seen the play yet, so I can’t speak to the actuality of a well, but you get my point!)

This production of One Man, Two Guvnors will feature original music by SoCal musicians Devon Green and “Handsome Ned”, which will solidify its unique adaptation here in the desert.

Great theatre doesn’t always make it into the “things to do” list when you google the area, so make sure you keep an eye on Broadway World to learn about poignant, fresh, and memorable things to do in town, like seeing this comedy at CVRep!

Tickets available online, by phone, or at the Box Office.

One Man, Two Guvnors opened on January 14th, 2026 and runs until February 1st, 2026.