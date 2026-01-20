Video: Teaser Trailer Released for Season 2 of Hit Animated Series IYANU

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new teaser trailer has been released for season two of Iyanu, the animated series rooted in Yoruba culture and Nigerian fantasy. The series is based on Roye Okupe’s graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder and debuted in April 2025 on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Premiering Spring 2026, the new season follows Iyanu as she steps fully into her role as protector of Yorubaland, facing a formidable new threat led by Queen Adura and the mysterious People of the Deep, rising from the kingdom’s ancient past. Season two continues Iyanu’s evolution as her powers deepen and the weight of leadership intensifies. As long-buried history resurfaces, rising tensions across Yorubaland awaken powerful ancient magic.

The teaser arrives as Iyanu continues its growing awards momentum, earning three NAACP Image Award nominations, including Outstanding Animated Series, Outstanding Children’s Program, and Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie, Documentary, or Special for Iyanu: The Age of Wonders. The series’s cultural impact has also earned global recognition, with Nigerian pop star Yemi Alade winning Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary at the 9th AFRIMA Awards for her song “You Are,” the opening theme for Iyanu.

Returning voice cast includes Serah Johnson as Iyanu, Okey Jude as Biyi, and Sam Kugbiyi as Toye. Newcomers are Faith Gesiere Agua as Queen Adura and David Onwubalili as Boju. Season 1 of Iyanu, as well as the finale movie special Iyanu: The Age of Wonders, is available on HBO Max in the U.S.