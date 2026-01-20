Costume Designer Molly Rogers to Receive SeriesFest Award

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Costume designer Molly Rogers is set to receive the “Excellence in Costume Design” award at SeriesFest. The annual international TV festival will kick off its 12th season with a special evening event honoring the costume designer on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Denver.

Throughout her career, Rogers has created aspirational, trend-setting fashion in contemporary series and films from “Sex and the City”, its follow-up “And Just Like That…” to “Ugly Betty” and “The Devil Wears Prada”, the sequel for which will be released this May. “Fashion in Focus” will feature a fashion show of over 40 models inspired by Rogers’ most iconic looks, a costume display, and a themed cocktail reception.

Rogers, the acclaimed costume designer for “And Just Like That…”, has been working on the HBO series costume design team since “Sex and the City” premiered in 1998. Most recently, Rogers designed the costumes for the fashion-forward, highly anticipated film “The Devil Wears Prada 2”, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. She won an Emmy Award and earned four Emmy nominations for her work on “Sex and the City”, with an additional Emmy® nomination for “Ugly Betty”. Episodes of “And Just Like That…” and “Sex and the City” are now streaming on HBO Max.

“It is an honor to be recognized by SeriesFest,” said Molly Rogers. “When we started on ‘Sex and the City’ in 1998, we couldn’t anticipate how the audience would react to the costume design. It’s been such a joy to see the fandom for these characters and their fashion over the years.”

“Fashion in Focus”, hosted by SeriesFest, is an evening that celebrates costume design in the television industry. The event returns ahead of the festival’s 12th season, which will take place May 6 - May 10, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The non-profit organization will host a wide array of programs, including scripted, unscripted, and late-night pilot competitions, exclusive screenings, series premieres, innovation talks, panels, workshops, and parties. Additional programming details will be announced soon.

Tickets for “Fashion In Focus” can be purchased here. Fashion in Focus is presented with generous support from sponsors Kérastase, the Lou Collective, Occasions Catering and Woods Jewelry. Festival badges granting access to SeriesFest are now available here.

Photo credit: Scott Ewalt