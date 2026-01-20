Sabrina Carpenter Set To Perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award winner and current Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter is set to perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards, broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sun, Feb. 1. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Carpenter is up for six awards this year: Record Of The Year (“Manchild”), Album Of The Year (Man’s Best Friend), Song Of The Year (“Manchild”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Manchild”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Man’s Best Friend), and Best Music Video (“Manchild”).

The Grammy Awards are the only peer-recognized accolade in music and are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers. Tune in to watch the show at 8–11:30 p.m. live ET/5–8:30 p.m. live PT.

In addition to Carpenter, other notable nominees for 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo,, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Carpenter has received six nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for her seventh album, “Man’s Best Friend." Her previous album, Short n’ Sweet, topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. Upon release, the album’s opening track, “Taste,” captured #1 on Spotify’s US chart, dethroning Carpenter's own “Please Please Please” and making it the 3rd song off her album to hit #1. 'Short n' Sweet also became the 1st album with 4 Pop Airplay No. 1’s since Taylor Swift.

As an actor, she had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive-produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It, which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls.

Photo Credit: CBS Broadcasting