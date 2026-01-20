Alex Edelman, Martin Short, & More Join Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix Is a Joke Fest is back. The week-long extravaganza, produced by Netflix in partnership with Live Nation, will once again bring together comedy's biggest names and rising stars across LA's most iconic venues this May.

The lineup features Broadway alums Alex Edelman, Martin Short, Bill Burr, Bob Odenkirk, and many more. Notable programming includes the red carpet premiere of the new documentary Marty, Life is Short, A Tribute to Pee-Wee Herman, and a reunion for Rachel Bloom's musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The comedy festival will feature over 350 live events, including stand-up, variety shows, top comedy podcasts, tapings, exclusive events and screenings, and talent from Netflix series and films. The first wave of announcements can be found below.

Los Angeles will see over 35 venues for the festival's lineup from the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, and the Intuit Dome, to comedy hubs like The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, and Hollywood IMPROV.

Below are some of the festival’s biggest highlights. Tickets for events across the festival will go on sale beginning at 10am PT on January 23rd here.

2026 LINEUP INCLUDES

*Talent and schedule subject to change*

FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE EVENTS﻿

FEATURED PODCASTS, CONVERSATIONS & REUNIONS