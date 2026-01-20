Alex Edelman, Martin Short, & More Join Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 Lineup

Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond.
Netflix Is a Joke Fest is back. The week-long extravaganza, produced by Netflix in partnership with Live Nation, will once again bring together comedy's biggest names and rising stars across LA's most iconic venues this May.
The lineup features Broadway alums Alex Edelman, Martin Short, Bill Burr, Bob Odenkirk, and many more. Notable programming includes the red carpet premiere of the new documentary Marty, Life is Short, A Tribute to Pee-Wee Herman, and a reunion for Rachel Bloom's musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
The comedy festival will feature over 350 live events, including stand-up, variety shows, top comedy podcasts, tapings, exclusive events and screenings, and talent from Netflix series and films. The first wave of announcements can be found below.
Los Angeles will see over 35 venues for the festival's lineup from the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, and the Intuit Dome, to comedy hubs like The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, and Hollywood IMPROV.
Below are some of the festival’s biggest highlights. Tickets for events across the festival will go on sale beginning at 10am PT on January 23rd here.
Night of Too Many Stars – The biggest comedy stars in the world gather for a night of stand up, variety and music, hosted by Jon Stewart. Talent includes Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Leanne Morgan, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Matt Rife, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong, Noah Wyle and many more. This special evening of laughter is presented by event founders Robert & Michelle Smigel with Jill Leiderman, to benefit NEXT for Autism, a national organization providing programs and support for people living with autism.
Funny AF with Kevin Hart (Previously announced as Kevin Hart Comedy Competition) The search for the world’s next funniest comedian will begin streaming on Netflix starting April 20, with taped episodes leading up to the LIVE semi-finals and finale in the festival May 4th & 5th.
Nate Bargatze - The top-selling comedian in the world returns to the festival for two nights, this time at the Intuit Dome, to film his next Netflix comedy special that will air later this year.
Shane Gillis & Friends – Comedy superstar Shane Gillis headlines the Hollywood Bowl for a blockbuster night of comedy.
John Mulaney: Mister Whatever - Returns to the fest for his third time and for his third Hollywood Bowl Show.
Feid & Marcello Hernández – Largest Spanish language comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl of all time, with one of the biggest names in Latin music, Feid, and stand-up breakout star, Marcello Hernández.
Seth Goes Greek – Massive night of music and comedy hosted by Seth Rogen featuring Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Stavros Halkias, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, Taylor Tomlinson, with huge surprise guests and musical acts, supporting Hilarity for Charity.
Seinfeld at The Greek - Headlined by the comedy superstar, with musical guest Leonid & Friends and special guest, Leanne Morgan.
Beautifully Broken Comedy Night: Hosted By Jelly Roll headlined by Andrew Schultz and surprise guests.
Lizzo hosts an unforgettable night of comedy and music from Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Luenell, Dulcé Sloan, Meg Stalter and more.
Flight of the Conchords - Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie are back for the first time in LA since 2016 and first live show in 10 years.
Katt Williams - After his explosive live performance at the 2024 festival, the comedian is back and this time at the Intuit Dome.
Dodgers Comedy Night - The back-to-back World Series champions are back at the festival. Join your favorite Dodgers players for a grand slam night of live comedy and surprises presented by Will Smith, All-Star catcher of the LA Dodgers. Hosted by Ken Jeong.
Marty, Life is Short - Red Carpet Premiere event at the Egyptian Theatre. A film by Lawrence Kasdan, an Imagine Documentaries Production, from EPs Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The YT definitive documentary on beloved comedian Martin Short, using beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen archive footage.”
Comedy for the Community: Supporting Altadena Eaton Fire Relief Hosted by Deon Cole - The biggest stars of the festival are set to descend upon Altadena for a week of surprise lineups at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 719. Hosted by Deon Cole, join nightly for a week of humor designed to spark recovery, deliver essential laughter and help folks learn how they can get involved with local organizations.
The Not Inappropriate Show with Bob Odenkirk - the popular family-friendly show, featuring skits and bits suitable for a young audience
2 Bears 5K hosted by Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, who will be joined by Jelly Roll to bring fans and celebs together for a fun, untimed run at the iconic Rose Bowl. No pressure—just beer, laughs, and fitness.
Stamptown is a raunchy and chaotic, full-on fever dream featuring the most eclectic performances from around the world. Hosted by the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker, this wildly entertaining comedy spectacle is being taped across two nights for a Netflix special to premiere later this year.
Special Screenings including Princess Bride with an appearance by Cary Elwes and Naked Gun followed by a Q&A with director David Zucker.
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out catch this legendary show in an intimate setting
Beacher’s Madhouse - a provocative, high-octane live variety theatrical experience blending circus, cabaret, comedy, and nightlife into an immersive, celebrity-fueled spectacle where anything can happen.
Rushmore Podcast Live - In this special episode of Ariel Emanuel and Ben Persky’s “Rushmore” series, where titans across sports, entertainment and technology debate the greatest of all time across categories, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld make the case for which episodes of Seinfeld deserve a spot on Mount Rushmore.
The Viall Files with the couples of Temptation Island
The Tim Dillon Show with the cast of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC
The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya with Surprise Special Guest
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: 10 (ish) Year Reunion
Cunk In Conversation - an evening with Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker
A Visit From Portlandia with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Drawing from their friendship, their work together on Portlandia, and their individual pursuits, A Visit from Portlandia is an evening of storytelling, jokes, conversation, and more.