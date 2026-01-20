Porchlight Young Professionals to Host HAPPY HOUR & A HIT: THE IRISH … AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Porchlight Music Theatre’s Porchlight Young Professionals Associate Board will present Happy Hour & A Hit: The Irish … and How They Got That Way, February 20 at 6 p.m. at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

The happy hour includes an open bar, raffle and live pre-show conversation/Q+A featuring scenic designer Tianxuan Chen, hosted by Porchlight Music Theatre’s Artistic Director Michael Weber. The event is sponsored by Big Onion Hospitality and PYP Board Members Kathryn Rosenbaum and Emily Werner. Funds raised at this event go to support Porchlight Music Theatre’s artistic and educational programs. Use the PYPIRISH for $10 off tickets and register for the event.

The Irish … and How They Got That Way is running January 31 through March 15 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. The production is by Frank McCourt, with original musical arrangements by Rusty McGee and music and lyrics by various artists, and is directed by David Girolmo with music direction by David Fiorello. Tickets range from $24 to $110.