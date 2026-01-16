Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Rights to New Tom McCarthy Film

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the worldwide rights to the latest film from Tom McCarthy, the award-winning filmmaker behind Spotlight and The Visitor. Currently untitled, the film is set to begin production at the end of February and is dedicated to the late Steve Golin.

Based on Nathaniel Rich’s book Losing Earth, the movie is described as a dramatic, darkly comic, true story that asks if any group of people can sit together and tackle the problems of our time when we can’t agree on how to arrange the chairs. Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and Tom McCarthy adapted the screenplay.

Set in a beachside resort in Florida in 1980, the movie follows twenty experts who gather for a weekend conference on a global issue that is starting to gain traction: the effects of Co2 emissions on the climate. This group of scientists, activists, and policymakers has one simple mandate from Congress: write a statement about what to do. Easier said than done.

Said McCarthy, “What drew me to this story originally was the timeless idea that no matter our differences, we must find ways to work together if we have a hope of solving our problems. The joy of working on the movie so far has been realizing how entertaining that process can be. I feel incredibly lucky that these amazing partners including Anonymous Content and Sony Pictures Classics are all making it together for the right reasons.”

“A spectacular screenplay, dealing with an urgent subject, the UNTITLED TOM MCCARTHY FILM promises to be a major movie with a stellar cast and director Tom McCarthy, who we have wanted to work with since his first film (THE STATION AGENT) over 20 years ago. It is a privilege to be involved, Sony Pictures Classics said.

The film will be produced by Jonathan King, David Levine for Anonymous Content, Jim Whitaker, and McCarthy for Slow Pony. Jonathan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker, and Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content serve as producers alongside Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment.

Executive Producers include Alex Gibney, Wendy Schmidt, Richard Perello, and Robert Kessel for Jigsaw Productions; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Artists Equity; Alex Lebovici for Hammerstone Studios; Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and Nathaniel Rich; Billy James Parrott; Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim for Concordia; Andrew Lauren and Blye Faust on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions; and Rob Rosenheck for Galisteo Media.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron