Sophia Bush Joins Cast of Upcoming Tubi Comedy SUMMER’S LAST RESORT

Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Good Sam), Jerry O’Connell (Billions, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Violet McGraw (M3GAN Franchise) are set to lead Summer's Last Resort, a new comedy from Tubi.

Summer's Last Resort will also star Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp, Schitt’s Creek). Currently in production, the YA comedy is written by Emily Andras (Wynonna Earp, Lost Girl) and directed by Melanie Scrofano (Heartland, Wynonna Earp).

The series follows a high-strung teen, whose vacation takes a turn when she’s trapped with her free-spirited mom’s try-hard boyfriend, who also happens to be her vice principal. Determined to end the romance, she hatches a secret breakup plan that spirals into a week of sunburns, sabotage and unexpected feelings.

Violet McGraw plays “Summer,” a tightly wound, hyper-competent teen who acts as her family’s default adult. Beneath the organized panic is a good time goblin dying to escape, and a daughter who just wants her mom to quit dating trainwrecks.

Bush stars as Summer’s mom, “Milly.” She’s a maternal storm of love and chaos who might forget it’s Picture Day, but remembers all of the magical moments. O’Connell plays the well-meaning Vice Principal, “Glenn,” who happens to be in a relationship with Milly, much to Summer’s dismay. Rozon is “Captain Otto,” a flip-flop-wearing wannabe pirate with movie-star swagger and criminal-adjacent instincts.

Summer's Last Resort is produced by Blue Ice Pictures with Lance Samuels and Emily Andras serving as executive producers.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas