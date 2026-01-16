Chris Hemsworth & MrBeast to Join THE TONIGHT SHOW for Winter Olympics Episode

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After the world’s best athletes take center stage, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON will hold a special post-Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony episode.

The guest lineup for the episode includes Chris Hemsworth, MrBeast and a musical performance from Lil Uzi Vert. It is set to air on Friday, Feb. 6 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.

The Tonight Show is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Last week (Jan. 5-9), the show delivered 915 million total video views, marking a +198% increase compared to the 2025 weekly average.

Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Tonight Show airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, it is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.