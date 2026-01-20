Bring Me The Horizon to Release São Paulo Concert Film in Theaters

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy-nominated band Bring Me The Horizon will release L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment), a cinema event capturing the band’s biggest headline show to date at São Paulo’s Allianz Parque Stadium, performed to a sold-out crowd of 50,000 fans.

Bring Me The Horizon: L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment) will screen in cinemas worldwide for two dates only on March 25 and March 28, with tickets officially on sale from February 11 at 2pm GMT / 9am EST / 6am PDT. The event is presented by Trafalgar Releasing, alongside Sony Music Vision and RCA.

Co-directed by CiRCUS HEaD, the film features multi-camera coverage, sweeping drone footage, and fan-submitted content, along with character cameos including E.V.E, Selene and M8. The performance spans Bring Me The Horizon’s catalogue, from Sempiternal and That’s the Spirit to amo and the POST HUMAN series.

A full list of participating cinemas and ticket links will be available at bmth.live from February 11. Fans are encouraged to sign up for event alerts.

In addition, the band has also announced the physical and digital release of L.I.V.E. IN SÃO PAULO. Out 10th April, the album will be available across all major streaming platforms, as well as on Vinyl and CD/DVD. The BRIT Award–winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 6.6 million albums worldwide and amassed more than 9.4 billion global streams.

Tracklist

(Interlude) Press Start - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) DArkSide - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) MANTRA - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Happy Song - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Teardrops - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) AmEN! - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) (Interlude) Project Angel Dust - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Kool-Aid - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Shadow Moses - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) [ost] (spi)ritual - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) n/A - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Sleepwalking - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?) - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Kingslayer - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment Parasite Eve - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Follow You - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) LosT - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Can You Feel My Heart - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) (Interlude) You People Are All Doomed - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Doomed - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) (Interlude) Aura Gauger - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Drown - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment) Throne - L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Visual Experiment)