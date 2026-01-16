Photos: Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's AI YAH GOY VEY! World Premiere Heads Into Rehearsal

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, led by Founding Artistic Director Tisa Chang, has released rehearsal photos offering a first look at the cast of the upcoming world premiere of AI YAH GOY VEY! – ADVENTURES OF A DIM SUN IN SEARCH OF HIS WANTON FATHER.

The new solo show, written and performed by Richard Chang, will run from January 29 through March 1, 2026, at the Mezzanine Theatre – A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street), with an opening performance on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

In AI YAH GOY VEY!, a country bumpkin delivering Chinese takeout food navigates New York City’s diverse neighborhoods while searching for his long-lost father, who abandoned his Chinese opera diva mother years earlier. The piece unfolds as a comic, “Looney Tunes”-inspired whodunit that incorporates stand-up comedy, musical theatre, dance, opera, and puppetry, using humor and cultural overlap to challenge stereotypes and celebrate shared humanity.

The production is dedicated to the memory of actor, playwright, and director Ernest Abuba, a co-founding member of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre and a mentor to Richard Chang.

The creative team includes Sheryl Liu (set design), Karen Boyer (costume design), Samantha Weiser (lighting design), Howard Ho (sound design), and Scott Leff (projection design). Kristine Schlachter serves as production stage manager, with Cameron Fleck as assistant stage manager.

Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 7:00 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $60, with $35 preview tickets available for the first four performances (January 29–February 1). Tickets for the opening performance on February 8 are $80 and include a post-show Lunar Dim Sum party.

