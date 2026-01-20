Review: POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS Celebrated Anime Music at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 15 at The Green Room 42, Power Levels & Power Chords delivered a joyful, high octane night celebrating the music of anime through powerhouse vocals and heartfelt fandom. Featuring a massive and talented cast including Evenunye Afeto, Jaylie Mae Barnes, Stephen Blauch, Sammi Colina, Kian Debenham, Brooke Emmerich, JJ Haight, Kazue Kiyono, Taylor Lynn, Lexi Nieto, Koji Ono, Annie Vee, Valeriya Voronova, Julian Fadullon, Michaela Moore, and Jong Sang Rheu, the show felt like a love letter to animation, storytelling, and the emotional intensity that anime fans know so well. The energy in the room was immediate and infectious, with performers fully committing to both the music and the fandom behind it.

Kian Debenham delivered one of the night’s most thrilling performances with “History Maker” from Yuri on Ice. His vocals were clean, powerful, and filled with emotional momentum, perfectly capturing the optimism and vulnerability that define the song. Kian built the number with patience and control, letting the storytelling grow naturally before landing its biggest moments with confidence.

Annie Vee, Kazue Kiyono, and Valeriya Voronova brought something truly special with “Moonlight Densetsu” from Sailor Moon, performed in Japanese. Their blend was beautiful and balanced, with each voice adding a distinct color while still feeling completely unified. There was a warmth and nostalgia in the way they sang together that made the performance capture the original version so well.

Taylor Lynn absolutely lit up the room with “Hero Too” from My Hero Academia. Their performance was bold, energized, and emotionally open, capturing the hopeful intensity of the song. Taylor’s vocals soared without ever losing clarity, and they delivered the number with a confidence that made it feel like a true anthem. Lynn's ability to have the audience feel exactly what she wants the to feel made this performance one that sticks with you after the show.

Valeriya Voronova returned to the spotlight with “Kimi wo Nosete” from Castle in the Sky, also performed in Japanese, and it was stunning. Her voice was soft but powerful, with a sense of emotional sincerity that pairs perfectly with the touching emotions in the movie. She sang with such care and honesty that the performance felt almost suspended in time.

Evenunye Afeto filled “My Sails Are Set” from the One Piece live-action series with warmth and brightness. Her energy lifted the song, making it feel hopeful and expansive without ever losing its softness. It was the kind of performance that made the room feel lighter the moment she started singing.

Jong Sang Rheu and Brooke Emmerich closed out the standout performances with “Hikaru Nara” from "Your Lie in April.” Covering an extremely well known opening number from one of the most emotionally devastating anime of all time is not easy but these two truly capture the essence of the song, It was gentle, heartfelt, and quietly powerful, leaving a lasting impression.

Power Levels & Power Chords succeeded not just because of strong vocals, but because every performer understood the emotional stakes of the music they were singing. This was a space for all types of anime enjoyers to come together in celebration of some of the best music of the genre.

This show was produced by Michaela Moore (www.michaelacmoore.com) and Julian Fadullon (@jujufadoodoo on Instagram).

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42, and where to follow them on social media, on their website here.

Reader Reviews

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...