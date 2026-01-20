Brandi Carlile to Return to The Gorge Amphitheatre This Summer with Sara Bareilles

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

11x Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile will return to The Gorge Amphitheatre this spring with her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30. The two-day event will feature Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, I’m With Her, and Tony Award-nominated singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, as well as surprise special guests.

Tickets will go on-sale to the public this Friday, January 23 at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. Tickets for Friday, May 29, 2026 are available here and for Saturday, May 30, 2026 here. Carlile’s Premium Bramily community will have early access to tickets starting tomorrow, January 21 at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT.

Become a Premium Bramily member to get first access to tickets as well as special perks like Q&As with Carlile, livestreams, exclusive audio tracks and more. Full membership details HERE. The standard artist presale will begin tomorrow, January 21 at 2:00PM ET/5PM PT with code BCGORGE.

The upcoming shows find Carlile returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre for the first time since 2023’s sold-out “Echoes Through The Canyon” weekend, which featured performances from Joni Mitchell, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Annie Lennox and more.

Guests will be able to elevate the weekend with a 1 or 2-day “Echoes Through the Canyon” VIP Package or Early Entry Lawn Package. VIP Packages include perks such as a premium reserved show ticket, pre-show soundcheck access and a group photo with Carlile, an invitation to a pre-show reception for fans, exclusive merchandise and more. Early Entry Lawn Packages include a spot on the lawn, exclusive merchandise and more. Travel packages bundling show tickets with local hotel accommodations are also available and go on-sale Thursday, January 22 at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. Full details HERE.

Known for her electric live shows, Carlile will kick off her “The Human Tour” next month, including arena dates across North America, the U.K. and Europe. Upcoming stops include New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights, one sold out), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Boston’s TD Garden (sold out), Minneapolis’ Target Center (sold out), London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, Paris’ La Seine Musicale and Amsterdam’s AFAS Live, among many others.

The upcoming tour celebrates Carlile’s acclaimed new album, Returning To Myself, which was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon and debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released eight studio albums and continues her work as a renowned producer with recent Grammy Award-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark.

Brandi Carlile photo credit: Collier Schorr

Sara Bareilles photo credit: Shervin Lainez