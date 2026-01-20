Photos: HERSHEY FELDER: THE PIANO IN ME at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2026 with the return of actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder in the World Premiere of Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me. See photos!

Known for his hit portrayals of musical geniuses in his beloved composer series, Felder now renders a different musical artist: Hershey Felder. In this brand-new play, Felder plays himself as well as many of the characters he’s met along the way who have made his art possible. After some 16 musical protagonists, 6,000 live performances, 18 musical films, and 30 hours of musical repertoire, Felder tells the story behind the story: the joy, the heartbreak, the elation, the insanity, and, above everything, the music that drives it all.

Featuring performances of beloved compositions by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Bartók, and more, Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me will perform January 17 – February 8, 2026 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts