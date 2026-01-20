Alan Chikin Chow Partnering with Netflix for New K-Pop Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alan Chikin Chow, the most-watched YouTube Shorts creator, is partnering with Netflix for a new scripted series in collaboration with HYBE America, the U.S. arm of the Korean music and entertainment company.

The new series will follow a misfit crew of aspiring pop idol rejects enrolled in an arts academy who come together to form a co-ed band. The emerging artists who will star alongside Chow will release original music concurrently with the series. With Chow’s content expertise and HYBE’s K-pop training, the music group will be well on its way to joining the ranks of Katseye and BTS.

Chow will executive produce the series alongside James Shin, President of Film and Television, HYBE America and Jingu Jang, HYBE America AU President and former Vice President of BIGHIT Music.

"Our groundbreaking project brings together extraordinary creative talent across Netflix and HYBE America to launch a pioneering new franchise for the next generation,” Chow says. “Together with world-class teams who consistently shape culture on a global scale, our mission is to set a new standard for storytelling: designed to inspire creativity, spark joy, and impart timeless life lessons for audiences worldwide.”

The internet-native storyteller is the star and creator of the high school anthology series “Alan’s Universe,” which has garnered close to 100M subscribers and over 1B views per month. In 2025, Chow was recognized in Forbes Top Creators, The New York Times, and TIME100 Creators, to name a few. As a creator, actor, producer, show runner, and director, the multi-hyphenate brings together his viral instincts with his K-drama-inspired storytelling to conquer the global charts.

The new franchise will be a “culture-defining model for how pop groups are created,” according to Shin. “With a proven visionary like Alan, who is at the forefront of the creator ecosystem, we’re setting out to produce a groundbreaking series that expands audiences, possibilities, and how fandom is built from day one.”

Photo Credit: Reinhardt Kenneth