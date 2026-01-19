Cabaret Roundup: January 19-25- Toshi Reagon, Andrea McArdle & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Susie Mosher's bi-weekly variety show, a pay-what-you-can concert featuring emerging songwriting talent, and more.

Sean McDermott: The Best of Me at 54 Below

January 18 & 20 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway veteran Sean McDermott, star of Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express, and Grease returns to 54 Below with The Best Of Me! This seasoned Broadway tenor hits the high notes of his amazing career while recounting anecdotes from his time singing with Barbra Streisand to rolling off the stage as Rusty in Starlight Express to playing opposite Mandy Patinkin in Falsettos and performing with Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall, just to name a few. He’ll treat you to songs he’s best known for from his Broadway repertoire as well as personal favorites by composers that have inspired him throughout his career (Cy Coleman, Leiber & Stoller, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Sondheim, and much more). You don’t want to miss this walk down memory lane. So come let The Best Of Me be a night you’ll never forget!

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. On Jan 20 there’s a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no minimum. 54 encourages you to take advantage of those tickets if their regular tickets are cost prohibitive for you.

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at The Green Room 42

January 20 @ 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.vv

THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

From Tony winners, pop artists and Broadway regulars to experimental groups, undiscovered newbies and subway performers, past guests include: Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, Katharine McPhee, Beth Leavel, Jill Hennessey, Amy Irving, Melissa Errico, Naturi Naughton, Billy Stritch, BETTY, Anya Marina, Dan Finnerty, Clint Holmes, Kimberley Locke, Kevin Chamberlin, Erich Bergen, KT Sullivan, Christina Bianco, Carole J. Bufford, Jarrod Specter, Mykal Kilgore, Kelli Barrett, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and many more!

Tickets : Tickets start at $26.57. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are also available.

Toshi Reagon’s 42nd Annual Birthday Concerts at Joe’s Pub

January 21-25

Tickets available here.

Toshi Reagon is a multi-talented and versatile singer, composer, musician, curator, and producer with a profound ear for sonic Americana. Her expansive career includes residences at Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, and multiple festivals and venues nationally and internationally. A highly collaborative artist, she has worked with many musicians, choreographers, film and theater makers, including Meshell Ndegeocello, Alsarah, Lizz Wright, Urban Bush Women, Dorrance Dance, Ananya Chatterjea, Nona Hendryx, Carl Hancock Rux, Rhiannon Giddens, Robert Wilson, her band BIGLovely and many more.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 on 1/21, 1/22, 1/25 and $36 on 1/23 and 1/24 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. The 1/22 and 1/25 performances are sold out.

Verses and Voices ft. Elizabeth Addison at 54 Below

January 22, 2026 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join 54 for an intimate evening of radical joy, storytelling, celebration, and song with award winning composer/lyricist Elizabeth Addison and cast members from the upcoming Off-Broadway production of her musical, Chasing Grace. Through story and a selection of songs from the show, you will get a glimpse into the making of this new musical as well as a look into the colorful lives of the characters Addison has created, including two characters inspired by Addison’s own healing journey, “The Writer” and “Grace.” Don’t miss this one-time only, behind the scenes event that explores and invites us to rejoice, laugh, cry and heal in community, in story and in song. Elizabeth Addison is a multi-hyphenate and besides being a musical theatre writer, she is an intuitive creative recovery coach, motivational speaker and avid blogger. Find out more at elizabethspeaks.com

Tickets: Tickets are pay-what-you-can with no minimum.

Chris Turner: Spontaneous at Joe’s Pub

January 22-24, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The comedy show that’s never the same twice! Join Chris Turner (Cirque du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for an unmissable live experience where freestyle rap and stand-up comedy combine with jaw-dropping results. Anyone who’s seen one of his three previously sold-out shows at Joe’s Pub will tell you how your participation fuels a performance that’s unique to the audience, as Chris blends the art of freestyle with hilarious improv, turning spontaneous crowd interactions into impromptu songs with no script and no limits, just pure, unpredictable entertainment.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. This is sold out except for January 22.

Andrea McArdle 's Broadway On Demand at The Laurie Beechman

January 23 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Brolesque at Balcon Salon

January 22 @ 11 pm

Info available here.

Lockhart Brownlie Presents: BROLESQUE – an electrifying all-male dance revue that blends camp, sensuality, and unapologetic queer artistry. Step into a world of desire, entertainment, and fearless self-expression, now playing every Thursday at 11 pm at Balcon Salon.

Tickets: No cover charge.