Video: Carol Burnett Performs 'Something Good' in PALM ROYALE Season 2 Finale





In the Season 2 finale of Palm Royale, the legendary Carol Burnett sang a heartfelt rendition of "Something Good", originally performed by her chum Julie Andrews in the 1965 film The Sound of Music. Watch Burnett's full performance in the official video.

Also in the finale, Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin took over a Palm Beach mansion with an electric performance of "I Had a Ball," originating from the Broadway show of the same name. Watch it here.

Titled “Maxine Does Something Good," the Season 2 finale of Palm Royale debuted on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, on Apple TV. In episodes eight and nine of the second season, Broadway alums Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer channel Ulla in The Producers in their roles as flight attendants and former fighter pilots Beullah (Huffman) and Ulla (Schworer). Check out photos of them in costume here.

Written, executive produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the Palm Royale cast features Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with guest stars Tony winner Patti LuPone, John Stamos, and Matt Rogers.

The show follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she works to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. To survive, she must draw on her well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule the town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on: secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

Burnett was the host of the hit sketch comedy The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978. On Broadway, she appeared as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress's original production, earning her a Tony nomination. Her film appearances include Miss Hannigan in the 1982 film version of Annie, The Four Seasons, Noises Off, and more.

