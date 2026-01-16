Annaleigh Ashford Joins Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller in Apple Series THE OFF WEEKS

Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will appear as a series regular in Apple TV's upcoming limited series The Off Weeks, led and executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller, Deadline reports.

The drama series follows writing professor Gus Adler (Stiller), whose life is thrown into chaos amid a divorce. He struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he begins to fall dangerously in love with Stella West (Chastain), a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-week ambitions on a fatal collision course.

Ashford is set to play Gus’s next-door neighbor, Jade. The cast also features stage and screen star Arian Moayed, who has received two Tony Award nominations for performances in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and A Doll's House, respectively.

Hailing from Apple Studios, The Off Weeks is showrun and executive-produced by Alissa Nutting and directed by Michael Showalter, who is also an executive producer. Stiller executive produces for Red Hour alongside John Lesher. Chastain executive produces alongside Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films. Showalter, who developed the project with Semi-Formal Productions, executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick. Paul Lee and Gabriel Fisher executive produce for wiip. Peter Principato, Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg executive produce for Artists First. Dean Bakopoulos also serves as executive producer.

Ashford was most recently seen on Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love and onscreen in the Paramount+ series Happy Face. Other Broadway credits include the recent revival of Sweeney Todd, where she played Mrs. Lovett opposite Josh Groban, Sunday in the Park with George, Wicked, Legally Blonde, and originating the role of Lauren in Kinky Boots. She won a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in the production of You Can't Take It With You and was nominated for Kinky Boots and Sweeney Todd.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas