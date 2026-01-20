Martin Short Documentary Coming to Netflix This Spring

This Spring, Netflix will release a new documentary about Tony Award-winning performer Martin Short. Described as the "definitive documentary" about the comedian, Marty, Life Is Short will be available to stream beginning May 12.

A comic force of the stage and screen, Marty, Life Is Short will highlight Short's career through never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews. The doc is directed by Lawrence Kasdan, whose directorial credits include Body Heat and The Big Chill, and writing credits on Raiders of the Lost Ark and several Star Wars movies.

Producers include Sara Bernstein, Meredith Kaulfers, Christopher St. John, Justin Wilkes, Kasdan, and Blair Foster. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard served as executive producers through their production company, Imagine Entertainment.

Short has appeared on Broadway in the fictional autobiographical show Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, The Goodbye Girl, and Little Me, which earned him a Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for roles in movies like Three Amigos, Clifford, and Father of the Bride, along with his current role as theater director Oliver Putnum in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. He also has starred in the stage version of The Producers, the TV musical Hairspray Live!, and the musical series Schmigadoon!



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas