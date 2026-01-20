Amy Oppenheimer's LOOKING FOR JUSTICE (IN ALL THE WRONG PLACES) is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lawyer and retired judge Amy Oppenheimer will bring her solo performance debut Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) to The Marsh Berkeley after five decades in the making.

In conjunction with the run, Oppenheimer partners with a rotating slate of nonprofit organizations for post-show audience talkbacks, every performance spotlighting a different cause to which funds will be donated. Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) shares experiences now safely past the statute of limitations, taking audiences through the formative years of Oppenheimer’s trailblazing career protecting people from harassment and discrimination, as the pursuit of justice in the courtroom mirrors her own awakening as a lesbian feminist.

Anchored by a defining early case, the show unfolds through a riveting, recursive narrative that moves between sharp, fast-paced punditry and disarming, heartfelt humor. Throughout, Oppenheimer reckons with what justice truly looks like in an unjust world.

Developed at The Marsh with Director David Ford, and a Best of Fringe production from DC Theatre Arts’ 2024 Fringe Festival, Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) plays 5:00pm Sundays, March 1-29, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA).

Specific performances will benefit: Equal Rights Advocates, The Women's Foundation, the Emma Baker Center, San Francisco Women Against Rape, and The Marsh. For a schedule of partner organizations and tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) or more information visit The Marsh Berkeley website.