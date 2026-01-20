Video: Jennifer Garner Stars in THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Season 2 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Apple TV has revealed the trailer for the second season of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, along with returning stars Angourie Rice, David Morse and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson.

The eight-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, February 20, 2026, followed by one episode every Friday through April 10, 2026.

Based on “The First Time I Saw Him,” Laura Dave’s New York Times bestselling sequel to her No. 1 New York Times bestseller, in season two of “The Last Thing He Told Me” Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

The second season also welcomes new and returning cast members Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt, Luke Kirby and Elizabeth O’Donnell.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by 20th Television and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins season two as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers.

First published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster in 2021, the novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” was a Reese’s Book Club pick, becoming an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller and remaining on the list for more than 80 weeks, selling over 5 million copies worldwide. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the Year in 2021; and, in 2022, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the No. 1 most popular e-book. The book has been embraced in 39 countries around the globe, including the U.K., where it was a Richard and Judy Book Club pick.

Photo Credit: Apple TV