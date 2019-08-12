Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND HOTEL on ABC - Monday, August 26, 2019
"Art of Darkness" - Teresa hosts a charity auction at the hotel. Meanwhile, Alicia and Javi learn more about Beatriz and the unmarked room, bringing back confusing childhood memories, on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, AUG. 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Grand Hotel" stars Demián Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn Sánchez as Gigi Mendoza, Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina and Justina Adorno as Yoli.
Guest stars include Eva Longoria as Beatriz, Adrian Pasdar as Felix and Katey Sagal as Teresa.
"Art of Darkness" was written by Bob Daily and directed by Nicole Rubio.
Produced by ABC Studios, the series is written and executive produced by Brian Tanen. Eva Longoria and Ben Spector (UnbeliEVAble) are executive producers, in addition to Bob Daily. Bill D'Elia is a director and an executive producer. Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés are executive producers of the series, as well as executive producers of the original Spanish version.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
