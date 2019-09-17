Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, October 4, 2019
"College" - Y2K is on the horizon. While Grandma Jenny, Emery and Evan look to the future, Louis and Jessica take a trip down memory lane. Eddie, on the other hand, is stuck trying to navigate the present after his first college visit doesn't exactly go according to plan on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, OCT. 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT). (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Trevor Larcom as Trent and Lance Lim as Justin.
"College" was written by Keith Heisler and directed by Phil Triall.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khanm who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
