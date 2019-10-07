Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, October 25, 2019
"HAL-LOU-WEEN" - It's Halloween again, and with Eddie getting closer to college (maybe), the Huang boys are determined to find a group costume they can all agree on. Meanwhile, Louis decides this is the year he'll finally show Jessica why his favorite spooky holiday is so great, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, OCT. 25 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Trevor Larcom as Trent, David Goldman as Principal Hunter and Ray Ford as Mr. Tim.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
