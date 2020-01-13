Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FLIRTY DANCING on FOX - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Hosted by Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about chemistry. In this romantic approach to dating, eligible singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone. Two singles will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection in the all-new "Episode 5: TBD" episode of FLIRTY DANCING airing Wednesday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FLD-105) (TV-PG D, L)

Hosted by actress, producer and dancer Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. In the show, complete strangers are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a BLIND DATE at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. In this romantic approach to dating, these singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.

FLIRTY DANCING is based on the hit U.K. series of the same name. In a twist to the original format, the U.S. adaptation will feature singles who will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection. While the singles may not all be professional dancers, the elevated choreography will tell a story reflective of their personal journeys to find love, while also providing clues to the other's personality. Will it be love at first dance?





FLIRTY DANCING is produced by Second Star, part of Objective Media Group, and All3Media America. Second Star's Deborah Sargeant, Objective Media Group America's Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serve as executive producers. Mike Yurchuk is executive producer and showrunner, and Jenna Dewan is a producer on the series.