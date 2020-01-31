Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
"Invisible" - When a military veteran suffering from PTSS snaps after the death of his brother in arms, the decorated sniper's expert abilities push the team to their limits. Also, Crosby's personal struggles bubble to the surface when the case begins to hit too close to home, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
