Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, November 13, 2022

FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Nov. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Nov. 10, 2022  
During a game of "hide and seek," Stewie takes refuge in Quagmire's suitcase, only to wind up in Paris. Meanwhile, Peter and Lois take a getaway to Vermont, where Lois is intent on breaking Bonnie's Instagram "like" record in the all-new "The Stewaway" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Nov. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 21st season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction.

Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM 2013 to 2015.

Featuring the series' milestone 400th episode, Season 21 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton and Casey Wilson, as well as Sam Elliott as THE MAYOR of Quahog.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.

Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Showtime Documentary Films to Release THE CORRIDORS OF POWER Photo
Showtime Documentary Films to Release THE CORRIDORS OF POWER
Directed by Oscar nominee Dror Moreh (The Gatekeepers, The Human Factor), THE CORRIDORS OF POWER is a riveting examination of how American leaders have responded to reports of genocide, war crimes and mass atrocities after the fall of the Soviet Union, when America stood as the only global superpower.
Judy Blumes FOREVER to Be Adapted Into Netflix Series Photo
Judy Blume's FOREVER to Be Adapted Into Netflix Series
Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined by Mara Brock Akil for a new generation. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. 
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup
Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to “Sweet Lovin’” by Sigala & Bryn Christopher. Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style (that they've not yet performed) as they battle it out for scores and votes in hopes of earning a spot in the finale.

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on SHARK TANK, airing on ABC on Friday, November 11, 2022! Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur FROM Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel.
Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes FROM some of the biggest names in music, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Performers include Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and more.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 10, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch the new video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! Three new contestants are introduced, each considered the crème de la crème in their unique field. A battle of the greats ensue and only one will be crowned this week’s KING or Queen! Watch a video of a performance from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on MONARCH, airing on FOX on Tuesday, November 8, 2022! Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a SPLASH at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family. Watch a video preview from the episode now!