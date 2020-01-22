Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 20, 2020
Feb. 20 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #1007 - "Blue Death-Feigning Beetles"
Matilda's whole life forks between success and obscurity! It's the most important night of her life. Nicholas juggles a house full of people and Penny on screen from her hospital bed in Australia. "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters (Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press), one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When Nicholas' trip is extended due to his father's untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.
