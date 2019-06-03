Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELEMENTARY on CBS - Thursday, June 20, 2019
"Into the Woods" - Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain) hires Holmes and Watson to investigate a personal threat he suspects originated from within his own company. Also, Holmes and Watson search for a motive behind three seemingly unconnected murders, on ELEMENTARY, Thursday, June 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as Detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD's most impossible cases.
Initially sober companion and client, Holmes and Watson's relationship evolved into a symbiotic professional investigative partnership. Once the top homicide consultants for Captain Thomas Gregson, they worked regularly alongside Detective Marcus Bell before Holmes' false confession to a murder he did not commit forced them to move to London. Holmes and Watson forge new careers in England as consultants for Scotland Yard until they receive news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the United States.
As Holmes' stateside legal trouble threatens to keep them from returning to New York, their greatest foe to date, tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach waits on the horizon to test their limits.
