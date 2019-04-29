Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Monday, May 13, 2019
SELLING THEIR SOULS - With things getting out of control, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) concoct a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau. But when things go awry, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) must work together to discover what Neron is planning. Elsewhere, Constantine (Matt Ryan), is given a tough choice on who to save from Hell. Ramona Young, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Courtney Ford also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed (#415). Original airdate 5/13/2019.
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one.
When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.
Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate (Nick Zano) as they set out to save the world - and their legacy. It's the familiar fun of the Legends time-travelling across historical events and encountering famous figures with an added shot of magical craziness!
Based on the characters from DC, DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Phil Klemmer ("The Tomorrow People," "Chuck"), Keto Shimizu ("Arrow"), and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash").
