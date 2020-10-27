Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, November 2, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"Double Elimination Night - Use Your Vote!" - As the show gets closer to its season finale, nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples face double elimination as they compete for this season's eighth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The show's cold open will be a sketch aimed at encouraging people to vote as part of a nonpartisan initiative. Later, Tyra Banks will walk out to "Treasure" by Bruno Mars. In addition, for the first time this season, Relay Dances will find our couples split into three groups, dancing either a Cha Cha, Samba or Viennese Waltz relay. Each group will dance to a different song and the couples will take turns, one couple dancing at a time. One judge will rank the couples within each relay group and give bonus points depending on those rankings. These points will be combined with the individual scores and live voting to determine who is up for elimination.
Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). With each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges' scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen, "Shout" by The Isley Brothers, "Stuck with U" by Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber and "Hound Dog" by Elvis Presley, among others.
The couples (with their dance choice and song) are as follows:
· Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Jive to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen
· Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Salsa to "Work It" by Missy Elliott
· Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Samba to "Magalenha" by Sergio Mendes
· Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Rumba to "Way Down We Go" by KALEO
· Emmy® Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Charleston to "Shout" by The Isley Brothers
· GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Rumba to "Nobody Knows" by The Tony Rich Project
· TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Viennese Waltz to "Stuck with U" by Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
· Actress Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset") and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Viennese Waltz to "Hound Dog" by Elvis Presley
· Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Foxtrot to "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are joined by Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges desk. Meanwhile, unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, Len Goodman will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.
ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.
