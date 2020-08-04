Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CORONER on THE CW - Wednesday, August 19, 2020
The episode airs from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET.
IN TOO DEEP - In the first of a 2-parter, Jenny investigates a dismembered body that is found in Crother's Woods. Her need to discover the identity of the decedent and the reason for the death has her digging deeper than ever before, professionally and emotionally. Ross (Ehren Kassam) takes a break from school as he continues to struggle with his father's death. Also starring Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Tamara Podemski, Alli Chung, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Graeme Jokic. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Sean Reycraft (#103). Original airdate 8/19/2020.
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
In the character driven one-hour drama CORONER Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. The series reflects the rich racial, class and gender diversity of the city. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes... Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan "Mac" McAvoy (Roger Cross), a man who isn't afraid of challenging status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray), his assistant River Baitz (Kiley May); and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski), Jenny's assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam), who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Éric Bruneau). Soulful. Warm. Energy. Coroner.
CORONER is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios, with executive producers Morwyn Brebner ("Saving Hope," "Rookie Blue"), Adrienne Mitchell ("Bomb Girls," "Bellevue"), Jonas Prunas ("Disorderly Conduct," "Valentine Ever After," "Christmas with Tucker," "Home Again"), Brett Burlock ("Pure," "Ascension") and Peter Emerson ("Pure," "The Firm").
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
In the character driven one-hour drama CORONER Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. The series reflects the rich racial, class and gender diversity of the city. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes... Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan "Mac" McAvoy (Roger Cross), a man who isn't afraid of challenging status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray), his assistant River Baitz (Kiley May); and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski), Jenny's assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam), who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Éric Bruneau). Soulful. Warm. Energy. Coroner.
CORONER is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios, with executive producers Morwyn Brebner ("Saving Hope," "Rookie Blue"), Adrienne Mitchell ("Bomb Girls," "Bellevue"), Jonas Prunas ("Disorderly Conduct," "Valentine Ever After," "Christmas with Tucker," "Home Again"), Brett Burlock ("Pure," "Ascension") and Peter Emerson ("Pure," "The Firm").
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TELL ME A STORY on THE CW - Tuesday, August 18, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DEAD PIXELS on THE CW - Tuesday, August 18, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of DEAD PIXELS on THE CW - Tuesday, August 18, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on THE CW - Monday, August 17, 2020