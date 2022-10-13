Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

10/19/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday)

Oct. 13, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Upton's dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl leads the team into a dark web of human trafficking. Chief O'Neal becomes involved with the unit's investigation when it becomes evident his son, Sean, has a connection to the missing girl.

From multiple Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit series "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D." is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite INTELLIGENCE Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.

At the center of "Chicago P.D." is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined but yet complicated.

His close-knit team of detectives share his passion for keeping the city safe, including Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), a committed and ethical detective who previously served in Afghanistan; Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), a quick thinker who often leads with his heart; Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), a fearless former patrol officer whose research and astute observations often lead the team in the right direction; Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), a bright and quietly charismatic member of the team; and Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), a seasoned detective whose tough demeanor belies her complicated emotions.

Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) runs a tight precinct with a firm hand, although she lets her wry sense of humor shine through from time to time.

The INTELLIGENCE Unit will be tested as it learns how to work efficiently with a new chief of police. In addition, a new member has been added to its ranks - Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), who is fresh off patrol but will hold his own on a team with big personalities.

In addition to Wolf, executive producers are Gwen Sigan, Chad Saxton, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Gavin Harris, Jason Beghe, Arthur Forney, Peter Jankowski and Michael Brandt. "Chicago P.D." is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:

