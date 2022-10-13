Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO MED on NBC - Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Wednesdays on NBC (8-9 p.m. ET)
The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the E.D. when Vanessa's drug dealer reappears. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia.
From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick WOLF (the "Law & Order," "Chicago" and "FBI" brands), "Chicago Med" is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together.
Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) fights to support his patients in the face of an extreme medical supply chain shortage. Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) remains the SHERLOCK Holmes of psychiatry. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), the venerable head of the city's largest hospital, is under intense fiscal scrutiny to preserve the bottom line while continuing to ensure that all patients receive nothing short of quality care and compassion. She is given the unimaginable role of final decision maker for who will receive medical supplies and care when materials are scarce. Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), a former Navy flight surgeon and chief of the E.D., turns his focus inward and embarks on a journey of self-discovery after recovering FROM being shot by a former patient. Now it's up to the blunt but talented Dr. Dean ARCHER (Steven Weber) to show what he's made of as he steps into the role of permanent chief at the helm of Chicago's trusted and busiest ER, while also reconnecting with a family member after over a decade of estrangement. MAGGIE Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), the charge nurse and eyes, ears and brain of the ER, is skilled and confident but finds herself dealing with profound family issues of her own. Ace surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), the New Orleans-raised surgeon with a breezy manner, juggles the RELENTLESS work of being an ER surgeon and his new role on the transplant team. Rounding out the group is Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), an experienced attending whose fresh start at Gaffney Medical finds her in the center's new emergency OB/GYN service.
Together they will confront Chicago's most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion and state-of-the-art treatment. Inspired by ripped-from-the-headlines cases, "Chicago Med" will weave cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in such a high-intensity environment. Through it all, familiar faces FROM "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D" will intertwine with Chicago's finest medical heroes.
Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.
"Chicago Med" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with WOLF Entertainment.
