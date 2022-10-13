Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO MED on NBC - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesdays on NBC (8-9 p.m. ET)

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO MED on NBC - Wednesday, October 19, 2022 The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the E.D. when Vanessa's drug dealer reappears. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia.

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick WOLF (the "Law & Order," "Chicago" and "FBI" brands), "Chicago Med" is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together.

Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) fights to support his patients in the face of an extreme medical supply chain shortage. Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) remains the SHERLOCK Holmes of psychiatry. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), the venerable head of the city's largest hospital, is under intense fiscal scrutiny to preserve the bottom line while continuing to ensure that all patients receive nothing short of quality care and compassion. She is given the unimaginable role of final decision maker for who will receive medical supplies and care when materials are scarce. Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), a former Navy flight surgeon and chief of the E.D., turns his focus inward and embarks on a journey of self-discovery after recovering FROM being shot by a former patient. Now it's up to the blunt but talented Dr. Dean ARCHER (Steven Weber) to show what he's made of as he steps into the role of permanent chief at the helm of Chicago's trusted and busiest ER, while also reconnecting with a family member after over a decade of estrangement. MAGGIE Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), the charge nurse and eyes, ears and brain of the ER, is skilled and confident but finds herself dealing with profound family issues of her own. Ace surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), the New Orleans-raised surgeon with a breezy manner, juggles the RELENTLESS work of being an ER surgeon and his new role on the transplant team. Rounding out the group is Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), an experienced attending whose fresh start at Gaffney Medical finds her in the center's new emergency OB/GYN service.

Together they will confront Chicago's most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion and state-of-the-art treatment. Inspired by ripped-from-the-headlines cases, "Chicago Med" will weave cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in such a high-intensity environment. Through it all, familiar faces FROM "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D" will intertwine with Chicago's finest medical heroes.

Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

"Chicago Med" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with WOLF Entertainment.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina’s wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth’s lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your CAKE and eat it too. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he’s dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE CONNERS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, October 11, 2022! Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a FORBIDDEN relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!