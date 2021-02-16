Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, March 4, 2021

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week's season finale episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Rachael Leigh Cook (playing for Feeding America), Sherri Shepherd (playing for Reel Beauty) and Kevin Nealon (playing for The Store) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.