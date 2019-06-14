Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019
"The Chainsmokers vs. 5 Seconds of Summer and Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker vs. Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez" - Two of the biggest groups in Pop music - The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer - compete to win cash for their charities on "Celebrity Family Feud." The next game of the night features ABC's "Station 19"'s Boris Kodjoe and his wife, Nicole Ari Parker of "Empire," competing against Eric Winter from ABC's "The Rookie" and his wife, Roselyn Sanchez from the new, sizzling ABC drama, "Grand Hotel," and members of their respective families. The star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular, expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
The Chainsmokers vs. 5 Seconds of Summer
Team The Chainsmokers - recording artist/producer duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart; playing for Youth Emerging Stronger
Matt McGuire - drummer
Rory Kramer - videographer
Craig Giambrone - videographer
VERSUS
Team 5 Seconds of Summer; playing for Make-A-Wish
Ashton Fletcher Irwin
Luke Robert Hemmings
Michael Gordon Clifford
Calum Thomas Hood
Andrew Watt - musician
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Team Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker; playing for The Kodjoe Family Foundation
Boris Kodjoe - "Station 19"
Nicole Ari Parker - "Empire"
Patrick Kodjoe - Boris' brother
Nicole Kodjoe - sister-in-law
Susan Parker - Nicole's mother
VERSUS
Team Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez; playing for RS Events for Life
Eric Winter - "The Rookie"
Roselyn Sánchez - "Grand Hotel"
April Monee Hauducoeur - Eric's cousin
Gwen Winter - Eric's mother
Nino Alicea - Roselyn's cousin
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
