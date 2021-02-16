Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 16, 2021  
Jean and Danny's relationship grows complicated emotionally and physically as they try to resist their feelings for one another until his DIVORCE is final. As Celia is moving into Freddie's apartment, Freddie is disappointed to learn that Celia plans to keep her place as a backup plan, causing some hard conversations between the two.

Guest starring is Jinny Chung as Wanda, Demetri Belardinelli as Squib, Sigi Ravet as Birdie and Brittany Ross as Lottie.

"Feelings" was written by Allan Rice and directed by Gail Lerner.

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

