Apr. 5, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, April 21, 2021 After Danny's DIVORCE is finalized, he asks Jean to go out on an official first date with him, but things go awry on the date once Jean realizes it's the same day as another special day in her life. Meanwhile, Freddie and Jackie fight over who should get to keep Jean's old engagement ring. (TV-PG, D)

"Save the Date" was written by Jessica Charles and directed by Pamela Fryman.

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

