Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 14, 2021

Bob, Louise and Teddy go to buy restaurant equipment from a creepy guy whom Bob found on the internet.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 14, 2021When Linda and Tina go to the shoe store, Gene accidently is left home by himself. Meanwhile, Bob, Louise and Teddy go to buy restaurant equipment from a creepy guy whom Bob found on the internet in the all-new "Mr. Lonely Farts" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, March 14 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1012) (TV-PG L)

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, Benjamin won the Annie Award in 2020 for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production.

Season 11 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

